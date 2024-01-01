10 Saudi riyals to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SAR to AED at the real exchange rate

10 sar
9.79 aed

SR1.000 SAR = د.إ0.9791 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.588279.21.3690.93658.9391.5030.79
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.051203.92210.68443.0481.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SAR0.97906 AED
5 SAR4.89531 AED
10 SAR9.79062 AED
20 SAR19.58124 AED
50 SAR48.95310 AED
100 SAR97.90620 AED
250 SAR244.76550 AED
500 SAR489.53100 AED
1000 SAR979.06200 AED
2000 SAR1,958.12400 AED
5000 SAR4,895.31000 AED
10000 SAR9,790.62000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 AED1.02139 SAR
5 AED5.10695 SAR
10 AED10.21390 SAR
20 AED20.42780 SAR
50 AED51.06950 SAR
100 AED102.13900 SAR
250 AED255.34750 SAR
500 AED510.69500 SAR
1000 AED1,021.39000 SAR
2000 AED2,042.78000 SAR
5000 AED5,106.95000 SAR
10000 AED10,213.90000 SAR