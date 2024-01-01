5,000 Rwandan francs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert RWF to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 rwf
17.90 myr

R₣1.000 RWF = RM0.003581 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Rwandan francs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RWF0.00358 MYR
5 RWF0.01790 MYR
10 RWF0.03581 MYR
20 RWF0.07161 MYR
50 RWF0.17903 MYR
100 RWF0.35806 MYR
250 RWF0.89516 MYR
500 RWF1.79033 MYR
1000 RWF3.58065 MYR
2000 RWF7.16130 MYR
5000 RWF17.90325 MYR
10000 RWF35.80650 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Rwandan Franc
1 MYR279.27900 RWF
5 MYR1,396.39500 RWF
10 MYR2,792.79000 RWF
20 MYR5,585.58000 RWF
50 MYR13,963.95000 RWF
100 MYR27,927.90000 RWF
250 MYR69,819.75000 RWF
500 MYR139,639.50000 RWF
1000 MYR279,279.00000 RWF
2000 MYR558,558.00000 RWF
5000 MYR1,396,395.00000 RWF
10000 MYR2,792,790.00000 RWF