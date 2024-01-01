Convert RWF to KES at the real exchange rate

20 Rwandan francs to Kenyan shillings

20 rwf
2 kes

R₣1.000 RWF = Ksh0.09824 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 RWF0.09824 KES
5 RWF0.49118 KES
10 RWF0.98236 KES
20 RWF1.96471 KES
50 RWF4.91178 KES
100 RWF9.82356 KES
250 RWF24.55890 KES
500 RWF49.11780 KES
1000 RWF98.23560 KES
2000 RWF196.47120 KES
5000 RWF491.17800 KES
10000 RWF982.35600 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 KES10.17960 RWF
5 KES50.89800 RWF
10 KES101.79600 RWF
20 KES203.59200 RWF
50 KES508.98000 RWF
100 KES1,017.96000 RWF
250 KES2,544.90000 RWF
500 KES5,089.80000 RWF
1000 KES10,179.60000 RWF
2000 KES20,359.20000 RWF
5000 KES50,898.00000 RWF
10000 KES101,796.00000 RWF