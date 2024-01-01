Convert RWF to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 Rwandan francs to Indonesian rupiahs

5 rwf
62.46 idr

R₣1.000 RWF = Rp12.49 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
How to convert Rwandan francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RWF12.49270 IDR
5 RWF62.46350 IDR
10 RWF124.92700 IDR
20 RWF249.85400 IDR
50 RWF624.63500 IDR
100 RWF1,249.27000 IDR
250 RWF3,123.17500 IDR
500 RWF6,246.35000 IDR
1000 RWF12,492.70000 IDR
2000 RWF24,985.40000 IDR
5000 RWF62,463.50000 IDR
10000 RWF124,927.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Rwandan Franc
1 IDR0.08005 RWF
5 IDR0.40023 RWF
10 IDR0.80047 RWF
20 IDR1.60094 RWF
50 IDR4.00235 RWF
100 IDR8.00469 RWF
250 IDR20.01173 RWF
500 IDR40.02345 RWF
1000 IDR80.04690 RWF
2000 IDR160.09380 RWF
5000 IDR400.23450 RWF
10000 IDR800.46900 RWF