Convert RWF to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 Rwandan francs to Ghanaian cedis

50 rwf
0.55 ghs

R₣1.000 RWF = GH¢0.01106 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3561.49818.13483.577
1 EUR1.06911.4610.8441.451.60119.38689.343
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5770.9921.09613.26761.145
1 GBP1.2671.1861.73211.7191.89922.982105.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RWF0.01106 GHS
5 RWF0.05529 GHS
10 RWF0.11057 GHS
20 RWF0.22114 GHS
50 RWF0.55286 GHS
100 RWF1.10572 GHS
250 RWF2.76430 GHS
500 RWF5.52860 GHS
1000 RWF11.05720 GHS
2000 RWF22.11440 GHS
5000 RWF55.28600 GHS
10000 RWF110.57200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Rwandan Franc
1 GHS90.43870 RWF
5 GHS452.19350 RWF
10 GHS904.38700 RWF
20 GHS1,808.77400 RWF
50 GHS4,521.93500 RWF
100 GHS9,043.87000 RWF
250 GHS22,609.67500 RWF
500 GHS45,219.35000 RWF
1000 GHS90,438.70000 RWF
2000 GHS180,877.40000 RWF
5000 GHS452,193.50000 RWF
10000 GHS904,387.00000 RWF