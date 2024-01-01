5,000 Rwandan francs to Fijian dollars

Convert RWF to FJD at the real exchange rate

5,000 rwf
8.57 fjd

R₣1.000 RWF = FJ$0.001714 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3571.49818.13283.572
1 EUR1.06911.4610.8441.451.60119.38489.339
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5770.9921.09613.26561.138
1 GBP1.2671.1851.73211.7191.89822.977105.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 RWF0.00171 FJD
5 RWF0.00857 FJD
10 RWF0.01714 FJD
20 RWF0.03429 FJD
50 RWF0.08572 FJD
100 RWF0.17144 FJD
250 RWF0.42859 FJD
500 RWF0.85717 FJD
1000 RWF1.71435 FJD
2000 RWF3.42870 FJD
5000 RWF8.57175 FJD
10000 RWF17.14350 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 FJD583.31000 RWF
5 FJD2,916.55000 RWF
10 FJD5,833.10000 RWF
20 FJD11,666.20000 RWF
50 FJD29,165.50000 RWF
100 FJD58,331.00000 RWF
250 FJD145,827.50000 RWF
500 FJD291,655.00000 RWF
1000 FJD583,310.00000 RWF
2000 FJD1,166,620.00000 RWF
5000 FJD2,916,550.00000 RWF
10000 FJD5,833,100.00000 RWF