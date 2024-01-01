5 Rwandan francs to Euros

Convert RWF to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 rwf
0.00 eur

R₣1.000 RWF = €0.0007118 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3660.7891.3561.49718.16583.579
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8451.4511.60119.43489.417
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.29561.17
1 GBP1.2671.1841.73111.7181.89623.012105.878

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Euro
1 RWF0.00071 EUR
5 RWF0.00356 EUR
10 RWF0.00712 EUR
20 RWF0.01424 EUR
50 RWF0.03559 EUR
100 RWF0.07118 EUR
250 RWF0.17795 EUR
500 RWF0.35590 EUR
1000 RWF0.71180 EUR
2000 RWF1.42359 EUR
5000 RWF3.55899 EUR
10000 RWF7.11797 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Rwandan Franc
1 EUR1,404.89000 RWF
5 EUR7,024.45000 RWF
10 EUR14,048.90000 RWF
20 EUR28,097.80000 RWF
50 EUR70,244.50000 RWF
100 EUR140,489.00000 RWF
250 EUR351,222.50000 RWF
500 EUR702,445.00000 RWF
1000 EUR1,404,890.00000 RWF
2000 EUR2,809,780.00000 RWF
5000 EUR7,024,450.00000 RWF
10000 EUR14,048,900.00000 RWF