R₣1.000 RWF = Kč0.01773 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
How to convert Rwandan francs to Czech korunas

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RWF0.01773 CZK
5 RWF0.08865 CZK
10 RWF0.17729 CZK
20 RWF0.35459 CZK
50 RWF0.88647 CZK
100 RWF1.77294 CZK
250 RWF4.43235 CZK
500 RWF8.86470 CZK
1000 RWF17.72940 CZK
2000 RWF35.45880 CZK
5000 RWF88.64700 CZK
10000 RWF177.29400 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Rwandan Franc
1 CZK56.40350 RWF
5 CZK282.01750 RWF
10 CZK564.03500 RWF
20 CZK1,128.07000 RWF
50 CZK2,820.17500 RWF
100 CZK5,640.35000 RWF
250 CZK14,100.87500 RWF
500 CZK28,201.75000 RWF
1000 CZK56,403.50000 RWF
2000 CZK112,807.00000 RWF
5000 CZK282,017.50000 RWF
10000 CZK564,035.00000 RWF