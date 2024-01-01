Convert RWF to BRL at the real exchange rate

100 Rwandan francs to Brazilian reais

100 rwf
0.42 brl

R₣1.000 RWF = R$0.004151 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3561.49818.20183.577
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.4511.60319.4789.403
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.31861.155
1 GBP1.2671.1841.73111.7181.89823.056105.871

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Brazilian Real
1 RWF0.00415 BRL
5 RWF0.02076 BRL
10 RWF0.04151 BRL
20 RWF0.08303 BRL
50 RWF0.20757 BRL
100 RWF0.41515 BRL
250 RWF1.03787 BRL
500 RWF2.07574 BRL
1000 RWF4.15148 BRL
2000 RWF8.30296 BRL
5000 RWF20.75740 BRL
10000 RWF41.51480 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Rwandan Franc
1 BRL240.87800 RWF
5 BRL1,204.39000 RWF
10 BRL2,408.78000 RWF
20 BRL4,817.56000 RWF
50 BRL12,043.90000 RWF
100 BRL24,087.80000 RWF
250 BRL60,219.50000 RWF
500 BRL120,439.00000 RWF
1000 BRL240,878.00000 RWF
2000 BRL481,756.00000 RWF
5000 BRL1,204,390.00000 RWF
10000 BRL2,408,780.00000 RWF