100 Russian rubles to Zambian kwacha

Convert RUB to ZMW at the real exchange rate

100 rub
29.54 zmw

руб1.000 RUB = ZK0.2954 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.577
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6021.4589.394
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0960.99261.128
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / ZMW
1 RUB0.29539 ZMW
5 RUB1.47696 ZMW
10 RUB2.95392 ZMW
20 RUB5.90784 ZMW
50 RUB14.76960 ZMW
100 RUB29.53920 ZMW
250 RUB73.84800 ZMW
500 RUB147.69600 ZMW
1000 RUB295.39200 ZMW
2000 RUB590.78400 ZMW
5000 RUB1,476.96000 ZMW
10000 RUB2,953.92000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Russian Ruble
1 ZMW3.38533 RUB
5 ZMW16.92665 RUB
10 ZMW33.85330 RUB
20 ZMW67.70660 RUB
50 ZMW169.26650 RUB
100 ZMW338.53300 RUB
250 ZMW846.33250 RUB
500 ZMW1,692.66500 RUB
1000 ZMW3,385.33000 RUB
2000 ZMW6,770.66000 RUB
5000 ZMW16,926.65000 RUB
10000 ZMW33,853.30000 RUB