Convert RUB to VND at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Russian rubles to Vietnamese dongs

1,000 rub
291,352 vnd

руб1.000 RUB = ₫291.4 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.579
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.367
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0950.99261.127
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Vietnamese Dong
1 RUB291.35200 VND
5 RUB1,456.76000 VND
10 RUB2,913.52000 VND
20 RUB5,827.04000 VND
50 RUB14,567.60000 VND
100 RUB29,135.20000 VND
250 RUB72,838.00000 VND
500 RUB145,676.00000 VND
1000 RUB291,352.00000 VND
2000 RUB582,704.00000 VND
5000 RUB1,456,760.00000 VND
10000 RUB2,913,520.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Russian Ruble
1000 VND3.43228 RUB
2000 VND6.86456 RUB
5000 VND17.16140 RUB
10000 VND34.32280 RUB
20000 VND68.64560 RUB
50000 VND171.61400 RUB
100000 VND343.22800 RUB
200000 VND686.45600 RUB
500000 VND1,716.14000 RUB
1000000 VND3,432.28000 RUB
2000000 VND6,864.56000 RUB
5000000 VND17,161.40000 RUB