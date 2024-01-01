1 Russian ruble to Tajikistani somonis

Convert RUB to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.12 tjs

руб1.000 RUB = SM0.1221 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RUB0.12213 TJS
5 RUB0.61065 TJS
10 RUB1.22130 TJS
20 RUB2.44260 TJS
50 RUB6.10650 TJS
100 RUB12.21300 TJS
250 RUB30.53250 TJS
500 RUB61.06500 TJS
1000 RUB122.13000 TJS
2000 RUB244.26000 TJS
5000 RUB610.65000 TJS
10000 RUB1,221.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Russian Ruble
1 TJS8.18801 RUB
5 TJS40.94005 RUB
10 TJS81.88010 RUB
20 TJS163.76020 RUB
50 TJS409.40050 RUB
100 TJS818.80100 RUB
250 TJS2,047.00250 RUB
500 TJS4,094.00500 RUB
1000 TJS8,188.01000 RUB
2000 TJS16,376.02000 RUB
5000 TJS40,940.05000 RUB
10000 TJS81,880.10000 RUB