10 Russian rubles to Singapore dollars

Convert RUB to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 rub
0.15 sgd

1.00000 RUB = 0.01475 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 RUB0.01475 SGD
5 RUB0.07374 SGD
10 RUB0.14749 SGD
20 RUB0.29498 SGD
50 RUB0.73744 SGD
100 RUB1.47488 SGD
250 RUB3.68720 SGD
500 RUB7.37440 SGD
1000 RUB14.74880 SGD
2000 RUB29.49760 SGD
5000 RUB73.74400 SGD
10000 RUB147.48800 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 SGD67.80210 RUB
5 SGD339.01050 RUB
10 SGD678.02100 RUB
20 SGD1356.04200 RUB
50 SGD3390.10500 RUB
100 SGD6780.21000 RUB
250 SGD16950.52500 RUB
500 SGD33901.05000 RUB
1000 SGD67802.10000 RUB
2000 SGD135604.20000 RUB
5000 SGD339010.50000 RUB
10000 SGD678021.00000 RUB