10 Russian rubles to Kyrgystani soms

Convert RUB to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 rub
9.95 kgs

1.00000 RUB = 0.99531 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kyrgystani Som
1 RUB0.99531 KGS
5 RUB4.97654 KGS
10 RUB9.95307 KGS
20 RUB19.90614 KGS
50 RUB49.76535 KGS
100 RUB99.53070 KGS
250 RUB248.82675 KGS
500 RUB497.65350 KGS
1000 RUB995.30700 KGS
2000 RUB1990.61400 KGS
5000 RUB4976.53500 KGS
10000 RUB9953.07000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Russian Ruble
1 KGS1.00472 RUB
5 KGS5.02360 RUB
10 KGS10.04720 RUB
20 KGS20.09440 RUB
50 KGS50.23600 RUB
100 KGS100.47200 RUB
250 KGS251.18000 RUB
500 KGS502.36000 RUB
1000 KGS1004.72000 RUB
2000 KGS2009.44000 RUB
5000 KGS5023.60000 RUB
10000 KGS10047.20000 RUB