2000 Russian rubles to Gambian dalasis

Convert RUB to GMD at the real exchange rate

2000 rub
1486.97 gmd

1.00000 RUB = 0.74348 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Gambian Dalasi
1 RUB0.74348 GMD
5 RUB3.71742 GMD
10 RUB7.43485 GMD
20 RUB14.86970 GMD
50 RUB37.17425 GMD
100 RUB74.34850 GMD
250 RUB185.87125 GMD
500 RUB371.74250 GMD
1000 RUB743.48500 GMD
2000 RUB1486.97000 GMD
5000 RUB3717.42500 GMD
10000 RUB7434.85000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Russian Ruble
1 GMD1.34502 RUB
5 GMD6.72510 RUB
10 GMD13.45020 RUB
20 GMD26.90040 RUB
50 GMD67.25100 RUB
100 GMD134.50200 RUB
250 GMD336.25500 RUB
500 GMD672.51000 RUB
1000 GMD1345.02000 RUB
2000 GMD2690.04000 RUB
5000 GMD6725.10000 RUB
10000 GMD13450.20000 RUB