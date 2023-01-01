250 Russian rubles to Ethiopian birrs

Convert RUB to ETB at the real exchange rate

250 rub
156.85 etb

1.00000 RUB = 0.62742 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ethiopian Birr
1 RUB0.62742 ETB
5 RUB3.13710 ETB
10 RUB6.27420 ETB
20 RUB12.54840 ETB
50 RUB31.37100 ETB
100 RUB62.74200 ETB
250 RUB156.85500 ETB
500 RUB313.71000 ETB
1000 RUB627.42000 ETB
2000 RUB1254.84000 ETB
5000 RUB3137.10000 ETB
10000 RUB6274.20000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Russian Ruble
1 ETB1.59383 RUB
5 ETB7.96915 RUB
10 ETB15.93830 RUB
20 ETB31.87660 RUB
50 ETB79.69150 RUB
100 ETB159.38300 RUB
250 ETB398.45750 RUB
500 ETB796.91500 RUB
1000 ETB1593.83000 RUB
2000 ETB3187.66000 RUB
5000 ETB7969.15000 RUB
10000 ETB15938.30000 RUB