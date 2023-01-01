500 Serbian dinars to Myanmar kyats

Convert RSD to MMK at the real exchange rate

500 rsd
9903.05 mmk

1.00000 RSD = 19.80610 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 RSD19.80610 MMK
5 RSD99.03050 MMK
10 RSD198.06100 MMK
20 RSD396.12200 MMK
50 RSD990.30500 MMK
100 RSD1980.61000 MMK
250 RSD4951.52500 MMK
500 RSD9903.05000 MMK
1000 RSD19806.10000 MMK
2000 RSD39612.20000 MMK
5000 RSD99030.50000 MMK
10000 RSD198061.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Serbian Dinar
1 MMK0.05049 RSD
5 MMK0.25245 RSD
10 MMK0.50489 RSD
20 MMK1.00979 RSD
50 MMK2.52447 RSD
100 MMK5.04894 RSD
250 MMK12.62235 RSD
500 MMK25.24470 RSD
1000 MMK50.48940 RSD
2000 MMK100.97880 RSD
5000 MMK252.44700 RSD
10000 MMK504.89400 RSD