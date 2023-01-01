20 Serbian dinars to Indian rupees

Convert RSD to INR at the real exchange rate

20 rsd
15.69 inr

1.00000 RSD = 0.78465 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 RSD0.78465 INR
5 RSD3.92327 INR
10 RSD7.84654 INR
20 RSD15.69308 INR
50 RSD39.23270 INR
100 RSD78.46540 INR
250 RSD196.16350 INR
500 RSD392.32700 INR
1000 RSD784.65400 INR
2000 RSD1569.30800 INR
5000 RSD3923.27000 INR
10000 RSD7846.54000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 INR1.27445 RSD
5 INR6.37225 RSD
10 INR12.74450 RSD
20 INR25.48900 RSD
50 INR63.72250 RSD
100 INR127.44500 RSD
250 INR318.61250 RSD
500 INR637.22500 RSD
1000 INR1274.45000 RSD
2000 INR2548.90000 RSD
5000 INR6372.25000 RSD
10000 INR12744.50000 RSD