1 Romanian leu to Tajikistani somonis

Convert RON to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 ron
2.43 tjs

1.00000 RON = 2.42749 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RON2.42749 TJS
5 RON12.13745 TJS
10 RON24.27490 TJS
20 RON48.54980 TJS
50 RON121.37450 TJS
100 RON242.74900 TJS
250 RON606.87250 TJS
500 RON1213.74500 TJS
1000 RON2427.49000 TJS
2000 RON4854.98000 TJS
5000 RON12137.45000 TJS
10000 RON24274.90000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Romanian Leu
1 TJS0.41195 RON
5 TJS2.05974 RON
10 TJS4.11948 RON
20 TJS8.23896 RON
50 TJS20.59740 RON
100 TJS41.19480 RON
250 TJS102.98700 RON
500 TJS205.97400 RON
1000 TJS411.94800 RON
2000 TJS823.89600 RON
5000 TJS2059.74000 RON
10000 TJS4119.48000 RON