5 Romanian leus to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert RON to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 ron
17.11 mvr

1.00000 RON = 3.42175 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Romanian leus to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RON3.42175 MVR
5 RON17.10875 MVR
10 RON34.21750 MVR
20 RON68.43500 MVR
50 RON171.08750 MVR
100 RON342.17500 MVR
250 RON855.43750 MVR
500 RON1710.87500 MVR
1000 RON3421.75000 MVR
2000 RON6843.50000 MVR
5000 RON17108.75000 MVR
10000 RON34217.50000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Romanian Leu
1 MVR0.29225 RON
5 MVR1.46124 RON
10 MVR2.92248 RON
20 MVR5.84496 RON
50 MVR14.61240 RON
100 MVR29.22480 RON
250 MVR73.06200 RON
500 MVR146.12400 RON
1000 MVR292.24800 RON
2000 MVR584.49600 RON
5000 MVR1461.24000 RON
10000 MVR2922.48000 RON