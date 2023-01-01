5 Romanian leus to Guyanaese dollars

5 ron
232.25 gyd

1.00000 RON = 46.44980 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guyanaese Dollar
1 RON46.44980 GYD
5 RON232.24900 GYD
10 RON464.49800 GYD
20 RON928.99600 GYD
50 RON2322.49000 GYD
100 RON4644.98000 GYD
250 RON11612.45000 GYD
500 RON23224.90000 GYD
1000 RON46449.80000 GYD
2000 RON92899.60000 GYD
5000 RON232249.00000 GYD
10000 RON464498.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 GYD0.02153 RON
5 GYD0.10764 RON
10 GYD0.21529 RON
20 GYD0.43057 RON
50 GYD1.07643 RON
100 GYD2.15286 RON
250 GYD5.38215 RON
500 GYD10.76430 RON
1000 GYD21.52860 RON
2000 GYD43.05720 RON
5000 GYD107.64300 RON
10000 GYD215.28600 RON