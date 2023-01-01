1 Romanian leu to Ethiopian birrs

Convert RON to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 ron
12.46 etb

1.00000 RON = 12.45830 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ethiopian Birr
1 RON12.45830 ETB
5 RON62.29150 ETB
10 RON124.58300 ETB
20 RON249.16600 ETB
50 RON622.91500 ETB
100 RON1245.83000 ETB
250 RON3114.57500 ETB
500 RON6229.15000 ETB
1000 RON12458.30000 ETB
2000 RON24916.60000 ETB
5000 RON62291.50000 ETB
10000 RON124583.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Romanian Leu
1 ETB0.08027 RON
5 ETB0.40134 RON
10 ETB0.80268 RON
20 ETB1.60536 RON
50 ETB4.01339 RON
100 ETB8.02678 RON
250 ETB20.06695 RON
500 ETB40.13390 RON
1000 ETB80.26780 RON
2000 ETB160.53560 RON
5000 ETB401.33900 RON
10000 ETB802.67800 RON