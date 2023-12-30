20 Romanian leus to Costa Rican colóns

Convert RON to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 ron
2321.54 crc

1.00000 RON = 116.07700 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Costa Rican Colón
1 RON116.07700 CRC
5 RON580.38500 CRC
10 RON1160.77000 CRC
20 RON2321.54000 CRC
50 RON5803.85000 CRC
100 RON11607.70000 CRC
250 RON29019.25000 CRC
500 RON58038.50000 CRC
1000 RON116077.00000 CRC
2000 RON232154.00000 CRC
5000 RON580385.00000 CRC
10000 RON1160770.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Romanian Leu
1 CRC0.00861 RON
5 CRC0.04307 RON
10 CRC0.08615 RON
20 CRC0.17230 RON
50 CRC0.43075 RON
100 CRC0.86150 RON
250 CRC2.15374 RON
500 CRC4.30748 RON
1000 CRC8.61496 RON
2000 CRC17.22992 RON
5000 CRC43.07480 RON
10000 CRC86.14960 RON