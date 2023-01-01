20 Qatari rials to Philippine pesos

Convert QAR to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 qar
304.20 php

1.00000 QAR = 15.20990 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Qatari rials to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Philippine Peso
1 QAR15.20990 PHP
5 QAR76.04950 PHP
10 QAR152.09900 PHP
20 QAR304.19800 PHP
50 QAR760.49500 PHP
100 QAR1520.99000 PHP
250 QAR3802.47500 PHP
500 QAR7604.95000 PHP
1000 QAR15209.90000 PHP
2000 QAR30419.80000 PHP
5000 QAR76049.50000 PHP
10000 QAR152099.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Qatari Rial
1 PHP0.06575 QAR
5 PHP0.32873 QAR
10 PHP0.65747 QAR
20 PHP1.31494 QAR
50 PHP3.28734 QAR
100 PHP6.57468 QAR
250 PHP16.43670 QAR
500 PHP32.87340 QAR
1000 PHP65.74680 QAR
2000 PHP131.49360 QAR
5000 PHP328.73400 QAR
10000 PHP657.46800 QAR