100 Qatari rials to Omani rials

Convert QAR to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 qar
10.566 omr

1.00000 QAR = 0.10566 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
How to convert Qatari rials to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Omani Rial
1 QAR0.10566 OMR
5 QAR0.52828 OMR
10 QAR1.05656 OMR
20 QAR2.11312 OMR
50 QAR5.28280 OMR
100 QAR10.56560 OMR
250 QAR26.41400 OMR
500 QAR52.82800 OMR
1000 QAR105.65600 OMR
2000 QAR211.31200 OMR
5000 QAR528.28000 OMR
10000 QAR1056.56000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Qatari Rial
1 OMR9.46472 QAR
5 OMR47.32360 QAR
10 OMR94.64720 QAR
20 OMR189.29440 QAR
50 OMR473.23600 QAR
100 OMR946.47200 QAR
250 OMR2366.18000 QAR
500 OMR4732.36000 QAR
1000 OMR9464.72000 QAR
2000 OMR18929.44000 QAR
5000 OMR47323.60000 QAR
10000 OMR94647.20000 QAR