10 thousand Qatari rials to Ghanaian cedis

Convert QAR to GHS at the real exchange rate

10000 qar
31964.40 ghs

1.00000 QAR = 3.19644 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Qatari rials to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ghanaian Cedi
1 QAR3.19644 GHS
5 QAR15.98220 GHS
10 QAR31.96440 GHS
20 QAR63.92880 GHS
50 QAR159.82200 GHS
100 QAR319.64400 GHS
250 QAR799.11000 GHS
500 QAR1598.22000 GHS
1000 QAR3196.44000 GHS
2000 QAR6392.88000 GHS
5000 QAR15982.20000 GHS
10000 QAR31964.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Qatari Rial
1 GHS0.31285 QAR
5 GHS1.56424 QAR
10 GHS3.12848 QAR
20 GHS6.25696 QAR
50 GHS15.64240 QAR
100 GHS31.28480 QAR
250 GHS78.21200 QAR
500 GHS156.42400 QAR
1000 GHS312.84800 QAR
2000 GHS625.69600 QAR
5000 GHS1564.24000 QAR
10000 GHS3128.48000 QAR