20 Paraguayan guaranis to Turkish liras

Convert PYG to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 pyg
0.08 try

1.00000 PYG = 0.00406 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.4682183.21260.9060555.38751.31961.324950.785453
1 AUD0.6811156.67610.61710637.72440.898780.9024230.534972
1 INR0.01201740.017644110.01088830.6656140.01585820.01592250.00943912
1 EUR1.10371.6204791.8417161.13121.456441.462350.866965

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Turkish Lira
1 PYG0.00406 TRY
5 PYG0.02029 TRY
10 PYG0.04058 TRY
20 PYG0.08116 TRY
50 PYG0.20290 TRY
100 PYG0.40580 TRY
250 PYG1.01449 TRY
500 PYG2.02899 TRY
1000 PYG4.05798 TRY
2000 PYG8.11596 TRY
5000 PYG20.28990 TRY
10000 PYG40.57980 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Paraguayan Guarani
1 TRY246.42800 PYG
5 TRY1232.14000 PYG
10 TRY2464.28000 PYG
20 TRY4928.56000 PYG
50 TRY12321.40000 PYG
100 TRY24642.80000 PYG
250 TRY61607.00000 PYG
500 TRY123214.00000 PYG
1000 TRY246428.00000 PYG
2000 TRY492856.00000 PYG
5000 TRY1232140.00000 PYG
10000 TRY2464280.00000 PYG