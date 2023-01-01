10 thousand Paraguayan guaranis to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert PYG to PEN at the real exchange rate

10000 pyg
5.09 pen

1.00000 PYG = 0.00051 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PYG0.00051 PEN
5 PYG0.00255 PEN
10 PYG0.00509 PEN
20 PYG0.01018 PEN
50 PYG0.02546 PEN
100 PYG0.05092 PEN
250 PYG0.12729 PEN
500 PYG0.25459 PEN
1000 PYG0.50918 PEN
2000 PYG1.01836 PEN
5000 PYG2.54590 PEN
10000 PYG5.09179 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Paraguayan Guarani
1 PEN1963.95000 PYG
5 PEN9819.75000 PYG
10 PEN19639.50000 PYG
20 PEN39279.00000 PYG
50 PEN98197.50000 PYG
100 PEN196395.00000 PYG
250 PEN490987.50000 PYG
500 PEN981975.00000 PYG
1000 PEN1963950.00000 PYG
2000 PEN3927900.00000 PYG
5000 PEN9819750.00000 PYG
10000 PEN19639500.00000 PYG