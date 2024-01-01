Paraguayan guaranis to Fijian dollars today

Convert PYG to FJD at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = FJ$0.0002834 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PYG to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 PYG to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change0.36%-5.73%
View full history

1 PYG to FJD stats

The performance of PYG to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for PYG to FJD was 0.36.

The performance of PYG to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for PYG to FJD was -5.73.

Track market ratesView PYG to FJD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50484.0720.92657.8611.321.3820.771
1 AUD0.665155.9160.61638.4830.8780.9190.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6880.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.0791.62390.747162.4551.4241.4920.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Fijian Dollar
1 PYG0.00028 FJD
5 PYG0.00142 FJD
10 PYG0.00283 FJD
20 PYG0.00567 FJD
50 PYG0.01417 FJD
100 PYG0.02834 FJD
250 PYG0.07085 FJD
500 PYG0.14171 FJD
1000 PYG0.28341 FJD
2000 PYG0.56682 FJD
5000 PYG1.41706 FJD
10000 PYG2.83411 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 FJD3,528.45000 PYG
5 FJD17,642.25000 PYG
10 FJD35,284.50000 PYG
20 FJD70,569.00000 PYG
50 FJD176,422.50000 PYG
100 FJD352,845.00000 PYG
250 FJD882,112.50000 PYG
500 FJD1,764,225.00000 PYG
1000 FJD3,528,450.00000 PYG
2000 FJD7,056,900.00000 PYG
5000 FJD17,642,250.00000 PYG
10000 FJD35,284,500.00000 PYG