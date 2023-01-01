1 thousand Paraguayan guaranis to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert PYG to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 pyg
0.98 cny

1.00000 PYG = 0.00098 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PYG0.00098 CNY
5 PYG0.00488 CNY
10 PYG0.00976 CNY
20 PYG0.01952 CNY
50 PYG0.04880 CNY
100 PYG0.09760 CNY
250 PYG0.24399 CNY
500 PYG0.48798 CNY
1000 PYG0.97596 CNY
2000 PYG1.95192 CNY
5000 PYG4.87979 CNY
10000 PYG9.75959 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CNY1024.63000 PYG
5 CNY5123.15000 PYG
10 CNY10246.30000 PYG
20 CNY20492.60000 PYG
50 CNY51231.50000 PYG
100 CNY102463.00000 PYG
250 CNY256157.50000 PYG
500 CNY512315.00000 PYG
1000 CNY1024630.00000 PYG
2000 CNY2049260.00000 PYG
5000 CNY5123150.00000 PYG
10000 CNY10246300.00000 PYG