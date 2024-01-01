1 Papua New Guinean kina to Hong Kong dollars

Convert PGK to HKD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = $1.972 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
PGK to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 PGK to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.99442.0231
Low1.97211.9721
Average1.98141.9980
Change-1.12%-2.35%
1 PGK to HKD stats

The performance of PGK to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9944 and a 30 day low of 1.9721. This means the 30 day average was 1.9814. The change for PGK to HKD was -1.12.

The performance of PGK to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0231 and a 90 day low of 1.9721. This means the 90 day average was 1.9980. The change for PGK to HKD was -2.35.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PGK1.97213 HKD
5 PGK9.86065 HKD
10 PGK19.72130 HKD
20 PGK39.44260 HKD
50 PGK98.60650 HKD
100 PGK197.21300 HKD
250 PGK493.03250 HKD
500 PGK986.06500 HKD
1000 PGK1,972.13000 HKD
2000 PGK3,944.26000 HKD
5000 PGK9,860.65000 HKD
10000 PGK19,721.30000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 HKD50.70670 PGK
200 HKD101.41340 PGK
300 HKD152.12010 PGK
500 HKD253.53350 PGK
1000 HKD507.06700 PGK
2000 HKD1,014.13400 PGK
2500 HKD1,267.66750 PGK
3000 HKD1,521.20100 PGK
4000 HKD2,028.26800 PGK
5000 HKD2,535.33500 PGK
10000 HKD5,070.67000 PGK
20000 HKD10,141.34000 PGK