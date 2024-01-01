5,000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Euros

Convert PGK to EUR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = €0.2350 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
PGK to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 PGK to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23610.2401
Low0.22840.2284
Average0.23230.2330
Change2.63%-1.38%
1 PGK to EUR stats

The performance of PGK to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2361 and a 30 day low of 0.2284. This means the 30 day average was 0.2323. The change for PGK to EUR was 2.63.

The performance of PGK to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2401 and a 90 day low of 0.2284. This means the 90 day average was 0.2330. The change for PGK to EUR was -1.38.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7761.4921.6220.93521.383
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0071.7921.9481.12225.677
1 USD0.9260.771184.0681.3821.5020.86619.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Euro
1 PGK0.23504 EUR
5 PGK1.17522 EUR
10 PGK2.35044 EUR
20 PGK4.70088 EUR
50 PGK11.75220 EUR
100 PGK23.50440 EUR
250 PGK58.76100 EUR
500 PGK117.52200 EUR
1000 PGK235.04400 EUR
2000 PGK470.08800 EUR
5000 PGK1,175.22000 EUR
10000 PGK2,350.44000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 EUR4.25453 PGK
5 EUR21.27265 PGK
10 EUR42.54530 PGK
20 EUR85.09060 PGK
50 EUR212.72650 PGK
100 EUR425.45300 PGK
250 EUR1,063.63250 PGK
500 EUR2,127.26500 PGK
1000 EUR4,254.53000 PGK
2000 EUR8,509.06000 PGK
5000 EUR21,272.65000 PGK
10000 EUR42,545.30000 PGK