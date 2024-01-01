10 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Danish kroner

Convert PGK to DKK at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = kr1.753 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 PGK to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.76121.7913
Low1.70341.7034
Average1.73251.7380
Change2.67%-1.42%
View full history

1 PGK to DKK stats

The performance of PGK to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7612 and a 30 day low of 1.7034. This means the 30 day average was 1.7325. The change for PGK to DKK was 2.67.

The performance of PGK to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7913 and a 90 day low of 1.7034. This means the 90 day average was 1.7380. The change for PGK to DKK was -1.42.

Track market ratesView PGK to DKK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7981.4921.6220.93521.384
1 GBP1.20111.297108.9991.7911.9481.12225.67
1 USD0.9260.771184.0691.3821.5020.86619.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Danish Krone
1 PGK1.75318 DKK
5 PGK8.76590 DKK
10 PGK17.53180 DKK
20 PGK35.06360 DKK
50 PGK87.65900 DKK
100 PGK175.31800 DKK
250 PGK438.29500 DKK
500 PGK876.59000 DKK
1000 PGK1,753.18000 DKK
2000 PGK3,506.36000 DKK
5000 PGK8,765.90000 DKK
10000 PGK17,531.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 DKK0.57039 PGK
5 DKK2.85196 PGK
10 DKK5.70392 PGK
20 DKK11.40784 PGK
50 DKK28.51960 PGK
100 DKK57.03920 PGK
250 DKK142.59800 PGK
500 DKK285.19600 PGK
1000 DKK570.39200 PGK
2000 DKK1,140.78400 PGK
5000 DKK2,851.96000 PGK
10000 DKK5,703.92000 PGK