50 Papua New Guinean kinas to Australian dollars

Convert PGK to AUD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = A$0.3814 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 PGK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38280.3988
Low0.36890.3689
Average0.37630.3825
Change2.78%-3.48%
View full history

1 PGK to AUD stats

The performance of PGK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3828 and a 30 day low of 0.3689. This means the 30 day average was 0.3763. The change for PGK to AUD was 2.78.

The performance of PGK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3988 and a 90 day low of 0.3689. This means the 90 day average was 0.3825. The change for PGK to AUD was -3.48.

Track market ratesView PGK to AUD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7841.4921.6230.93521.41
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0021.7921.9481.12225.706
1 USD0.9260.771184.0711.3821.5030.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Australian Dollar
1 PGK0.38140 AUD
5 PGK1.90698 AUD
10 PGK3.81396 AUD
20 PGK7.62792 AUD
50 PGK19.06980 AUD
100 PGK38.13960 AUD
250 PGK95.34900 AUD
500 PGK190.69800 AUD
1000 PGK381.39600 AUD
2000 PGK762.79200 AUD
5000 PGK1,906.98000 AUD
10000 PGK3,813.96000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AUD2.62195 PGK
5 AUD13.10975 PGK
10 AUD26.21950 PGK
20 AUD52.43900 PGK
50 AUD131.09750 PGK
100 AUD262.19500 PGK
250 AUD655.48750 PGK
500 AUD1,310.97500 PGK
1000 AUD2,621.95000 PGK
2000 AUD5,243.90000 PGK
5000 AUD13,109.75000 PGK
10000 AUD26,219.50000 PGK