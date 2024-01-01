250 Peruvian nuevo soles to US dollars

Convert PEN to USD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $0.2664 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 PEN to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26970.2697
Low0.26530.2621
Average0.26710.2666
Change0.34%-0.29%
View full history

1 PEN to USD stats

The performance of PEN to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2697 and a 30 day low of 0.2653. This means the 30 day average was 0.2671. The change for PEN to USD was 0.34.

The performance of PEN to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2697 and a 90 day low of 0.2621. This means the 90 day average was 0.2666. The change for PEN to USD was -0.29.

Track market ratesView PEN to USD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.07990.6771.4911.6220.93421.364
1 GBP1.211.294108.791.7891.9461.12125.632
1 USD0.9270.773184.0691.3831.5040.86619.807
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / US Dollar
1 PEN0.26641 USD
5 PEN1.33206 USD
10 PEN2.66411 USD
20 PEN5.32822 USD
50 PEN13.32055 USD
100 PEN26.64110 USD
250 PEN66.60275 USD
500 PEN133.20550 USD
1000 PEN266.41100 USD
2000 PEN532.82200 USD
5000 PEN1,332.05500 USD
10000 PEN2,664.11000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 USD3.75360 PEN
5 USD18.76800 PEN
10 USD37.53600 PEN
20 USD75.07200 PEN
50 USD187.68000 PEN
100 USD375.36000 PEN
250 USD938.40000 PEN
500 USD1,876.80000 PEN
1000 USD3,753.60000 PEN
2000 USD7,507.20000 PEN
5000 USD18,768.00000 PEN
10000 USD37,536.00000 PEN