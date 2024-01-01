1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Tongan paʻangas

Convert PEN to TOP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = T$0.6315 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
PEN to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 PEN to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63150.6367
Low0.60940.6030
Average0.61900.6204
Change2.02%0.60%
1 PEN to TOP stats

The performance of PEN to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6315 and a 30 day low of 0.6094. This means the 30 day average was 0.6190. The change for PEN to TOP was 2.02.

The performance of PEN to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6367 and a 90 day low of 0.6030. This means the 90 day average was 0.6204. The change for PEN to TOP was 0.60.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PEN0.63146 TOP
5 PEN3.15728 TOP
10 PEN6.31455 TOP
20 PEN12.62910 TOP
50 PEN31.57275 TOP
100 PEN63.14550 TOP
250 PEN157.86375 TOP
500 PEN315.72750 TOP
1000 PEN631.45500 TOP
2000 PEN1,262.91000 TOP
5000 PEN3,157.27500 TOP
10000 PEN6,314.55000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TOP1.58364 PEN
5 TOP7.91820 PEN
10 TOP15.83640 PEN
20 TOP31.67280 PEN
50 TOP79.18200 PEN
100 TOP158.36400 PEN
250 TOP395.91000 PEN
500 TOP791.82000 PEN
1000 TOP1,583.64000 PEN
2000 TOP3,167.28000 PEN
5000 TOP7,918.20000 PEN
10000 TOP15,836.40000 PEN