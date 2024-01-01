10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert PEN to SZL at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = L4.708 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
PEN to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SZL
1 PEN to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.71224.9535
Low4.58314.5831
Average4.66144.7392
Change2.69%-3.67%
1 PEN to SZL stats

The performance of PEN to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7122 and a 30 day low of 4.5831. This means the 30 day average was 4.6614. The change for PEN to SZL was 2.69.

The performance of PEN to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9535 and a 90 day low of 4.5831. This means the 90 day average was 4.7392. The change for PEN to SZL was -3.67.

1 EUR10.8331.0890.7831.4921.6230.93521.385
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9971.7911.9491.12325.676
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.5030.86619.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PEN4.70759 SZL
5 PEN23.53795 SZL
10 PEN47.07590 SZL
20 PEN94.15180 SZL
50 PEN235.37950 SZL
100 PEN470.75900 SZL
250 PEN1,176.89750 SZL
500 PEN2,353.79500 SZL
1000 PEN4,707.59000 SZL
2000 PEN9,415.18000 SZL
5000 PEN23,537.95000 SZL
10000 PEN47,075.90000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SZL0.21242 PEN
5 SZL1.06212 PEN
10 SZL2.12423 PEN
20 SZL4.24846 PEN
50 SZL10.62115 PEN
100 SZL21.24230 PEN
250 SZL53.10575 PEN
500 SZL106.21150 PEN
1000 SZL212.42300 PEN
2000 SZL424.84600 PEN
5000 SZL1,062.11500 PEN
10000 SZL2,124.23000 PEN