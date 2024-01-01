1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Singapore dollars

Convert PEN to SGD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = S$0.3516 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
PEN to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 PEN to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35160.3596
Low0.34050.3405
Average0.34760.3488
Change3.27%-1.99%
1 PEN to SGD stats

The performance of PEN to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3516 and a 30 day low of 0.3405. This means the 30 day average was 0.3476. The change for PEN to SGD was 3.27.

The performance of PEN to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3596 and a 90 day low of 0.3405. This means the 90 day average was 0.3488. The change for PEN to SGD was -1.99.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Singapore Dollar
1 PEN0.35160 SGD
5 PEN1.75798 SGD
10 PEN3.51596 SGD
20 PEN7.03192 SGD
50 PEN17.57980 SGD
100 PEN35.15960 SGD
250 PEN87.89900 SGD
500 PEN175.79800 SGD
1000 PEN351.59600 SGD
2000 PEN703.19200 SGD
5000 PEN1,757.98000 SGD
10000 PEN3,515.96000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SGD2.84418 PEN
5 SGD14.22090 PEN
10 SGD28.44180 PEN
20 SGD56.88360 PEN
50 SGD142.20900 PEN
100 SGD284.41800 PEN
250 SGD711.04500 PEN
500 SGD1,422.09000 PEN
1000 SGD2,844.18000 PEN
2000 SGD5,688.36000 PEN
5000 SGD14,220.90000 PEN
10000 SGD28,441.80000 PEN