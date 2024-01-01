50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Swedish kronor

Convert PEN to SEK at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = kr2.814 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:10
PEN to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 PEN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.81492.8939
Low2.67712.6771
Average2.76442.7648
Change5.15%-2.63%
1 PEN to SEK stats

The performance of PEN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8149 and a 30 day low of 2.6771. This means the 30 day average was 2.7644. The change for PEN to SEK was 5.15.

The performance of PEN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8939 and a 90 day low of 2.6771. This means the 90 day average was 2.7648. The change for PEN to SEK was -2.63.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8391.4931.6240.93521.393
1 GBP1.211.296108.9731.7911.9481.12225.664
1 USD0.9260.772184.0751.3821.5030.86619.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swedish Krona
1 PEN2.81434 SEK
5 PEN14.07170 SEK
10 PEN28.14340 SEK
20 PEN56.28680 SEK
50 PEN140.71700 SEK
100 PEN281.43400 SEK
250 PEN703.58500 SEK
500 PEN1,407.17000 SEK
1000 PEN2,814.34000 SEK
2000 PEN5,628.68000 SEK
5000 PEN14,071.70000 SEK
10000 PEN28,143.40000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SEK0.35532 PEN
5 SEK1.77662 PEN
10 SEK3.55323 PEN
20 SEK7.10646 PEN
50 SEK17.76615 PEN
100 SEK35.53230 PEN
250 SEK88.83075 PEN
500 SEK177.66150 PEN
1000 SEK355.32300 PEN
2000 SEK710.64600 PEN
5000 SEK1,776.61500 PEN
10000 SEK3,553.23000 PEN