10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert PEN to PYG at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₲2,120 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 PEN to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,120.26002,120.2600
Low2,067.21002,018.0900
Average2,092.13002,055.7059
Change2.57%4.82%
View full history

1 PEN to PYG stats

The performance of PEN to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,120.2600 and a 30 day low of 2,067.2100. This means the 30 day average was 2,092.1300. The change for PEN to PYG was 2.57.

The performance of PEN to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,120.2600 and a 90 day low of 2,018.0900. This means the 90 day average was 2,055.7059. The change for PEN to PYG was 4.82.

Track market ratesView PEN to PYG chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8291.4931.6230.93521.395
1 GBP1.211.296108.9631.7911.9471.12225.667
1 USD0.9260.772184.0741.3821.5030.86619.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Paraguayan Guarani
1 PEN2,120.26000 PYG
5 PEN10,601.30000 PYG
10 PEN21,202.60000 PYG
20 PEN42,405.20000 PYG
50 PEN106,013.00000 PYG
100 PEN212,026.00000 PYG
250 PEN530,065.00000 PYG
500 PEN1,060,130.00000 PYG
1000 PEN2,120,260.00000 PYG
2000 PEN4,240,520.00000 PYG
5000 PEN10,601,300.00000 PYG
10000 PEN21,202,600.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PYG0.00047 PEN
5 PYG0.00236 PEN
10 PYG0.00472 PEN
20 PYG0.00943 PEN
50 PYG0.02358 PEN
100 PYG0.04716 PEN
250 PYG0.11791 PEN
500 PYG0.23582 PEN
1000 PYG0.47164 PEN
2000 PYG0.94328 PEN
5000 PYG2.35821 PEN
10000 PYG4.71641 PEN