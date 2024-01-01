20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Omani rials

Convert PEN to OMR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ر.ع.0.1026 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:50
PEN to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 PEN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10380.1038
Low0.10210.1009
Average0.10280.1026
Change0.33%-0.30%
1 PEN to OMR stats

The performance of PEN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1038 and a 30 day low of 0.1021. This means the 30 day average was 0.1028. The change for PEN to OMR was 0.33.

The performance of PEN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.1009. This means the 90 day average was 0.1026. The change for PEN to OMR was -0.30.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Omani Rial
1 PEN0.10256 OMR
5 PEN0.51278 OMR
10 PEN1.02556 OMR
20 PEN2.05112 OMR
50 PEN5.12780 OMR
100 PEN10.25560 OMR
250 PEN25.63900 OMR
500 PEN51.27800 OMR
1000 PEN102.55600 OMR
2000 PEN205.11200 OMR
5000 PEN512.78000 OMR
10000 PEN1,025.56000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 OMR9.75075 PEN
5 OMR48.75375 PEN
10 OMR97.50750 PEN
20 OMR195.01500 PEN
50 OMR487.53750 PEN
100 OMR975.07500 PEN
250 OMR2,437.68750 PEN
500 OMR4,875.37500 PEN
1000 OMR9,750.75000 PEN
2000 OMR19,501.50000 PEN
5000 OMR48,753.75000 PEN
10000 OMR97,507.50000 PEN