10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to New Zealand dollars

Convert PEN to NZD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $0.4420 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
PEN to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 PEN to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44200.4544
Low0.41800.4180
Average0.43350.4353
Change5.75%-2.59%
1 PEN to NZD stats

The performance of PEN to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4420 and a 30 day low of 0.4180. This means the 30 day average was 0.4335. The change for PEN to NZD was 5.75.

The performance of PEN to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4544 and a 90 day low of 0.4180. This means the 90 day average was 0.4353. The change for PEN to NZD was -2.59.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8091.4921.6230.93521.386
1 GBP1.19911.295108.9021.791.9471.12125.647
1 USD0.9260.772184.0751.3821.5030.86619.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / New Zealand Dollar
1 PEN0.44199 NZD
5 PEN2.20996 NZD
10 PEN4.41992 NZD
20 PEN8.83984 NZD
50 PEN22.09960 NZD
100 PEN44.19920 NZD
250 PEN110.49800 NZD
500 PEN220.99600 NZD
1000 PEN441.99200 NZD
2000 PEN883.98400 NZD
5000 PEN2,209.96000 NZD
10000 PEN4,419.92000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NZD2.26248 PEN
5 NZD11.31240 PEN
10 NZD22.62480 PEN
20 NZD45.24960 PEN
50 NZD113.12400 PEN
100 NZD226.24800 PEN
250 NZD565.62000 PEN
500 NZD1,131.24000 PEN
1000 NZD2,262.48000 PEN
2000 NZD4,524.96000 PEN
5000 NZD11,312.40000 PEN
10000 NZD22,624.80000 PEN