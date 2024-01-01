5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Nigerian nairas

Convert PEN to NGN at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₦455.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
PEN to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 PEN to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High455.6610455.6610
Low442.8240419.2250
Average447.6764435.1507
Change2.62%5.84%
1 PEN to NGN stats

The performance of PEN to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 455.6610 and a 30 day low of 442.8240. This means the 30 day average was 447.6764. The change for PEN to NGN was 2.62.

The performance of PEN to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 455.6610 and a 90 day low of 419.2250. This means the 90 day average was 435.1507. The change for PEN to NGN was 5.84.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nigerian Naira
1 PEN455.66100 NGN
5 PEN2,278.30500 NGN
10 PEN4,556.61000 NGN
20 PEN9,113.22000 NGN
50 PEN22,783.05000 NGN
100 PEN45,566.10000 NGN
250 PEN113,915.25000 NGN
500 PEN227,830.50000 NGN
1000 PEN455,661.00000 NGN
2000 PEN911,322.00000 NGN
5000 PEN2,278,305.00000 NGN
10000 PEN4,556,610.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NGN0.00219 PEN
5 NGN0.01097 PEN
10 NGN0.02195 PEN
20 NGN0.04389 PEN
50 NGN0.10973 PEN
100 NGN0.21946 PEN
250 NGN0.54865 PEN
500 NGN1.09731 PEN
1000 NGN2.19461 PEN
2000 NGN4.38922 PEN
5000 NGN10.97305 PEN
10000 NGN21.94610 PEN