100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Malaysian ringgits

Convert PEN to MYR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = RM1.159 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:38
PEN to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 PEN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15941.2443
Low1.09911.0991
Average1.13321.1575
Change5.02%-6.80%
1 PEN to MYR stats

The performance of PEN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1594 and a 30 day low of 1.0991. This means the 30 day average was 1.1332. The change for PEN to MYR was 5.02.

The performance of PEN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2443 and a 90 day low of 1.0991. This means the 90 day average was 1.1575. The change for PEN to MYR was -6.80.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PEN1.15942 MYR
5 PEN5.79710 MYR
10 PEN11.59420 MYR
20 PEN23.18840 MYR
50 PEN57.97100 MYR
100 PEN115.94200 MYR
250 PEN289.85500 MYR
500 PEN579.71000 MYR
1000 PEN1,159.42000 MYR
2000 PEN2,318.84000 MYR
5000 PEN5,797.10000 MYR
10000 PEN11,594.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MYR0.86250 PEN
5 MYR4.31250 PEN
10 MYR8.62500 PEN
20 MYR17.25000 PEN
50 MYR43.12500 PEN
100 MYR86.25000 PEN
250 MYR215.62500 PEN
500 MYR431.25000 PEN
1000 MYR862.50000 PEN
2000 MYR1,725.00000 PEN
5000 MYR4,312.50000 PEN
10000 MYR8,625.00000 PEN