5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Jordanian dinars

Convert PEN to JOD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = JD0.1887 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
PEN to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JOD
1 PEN to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19100.1910
Low0.18790.1857
Average0.18920.1889
Change0.27%-0.36%
1 PEN to JOD stats

The performance of PEN to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1910 and a 30 day low of 0.1879. This means the 30 day average was 0.1892. The change for PEN to JOD was 0.27.

The performance of PEN to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1910 and a 90 day low of 0.1857. This means the 90 day average was 0.1889. The change for PEN to JOD was -0.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7891.4921.6220.93521.377
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9911.7911.9471.12325.662
1 USD0.9260.771184.0751.3821.5020.86619.796
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jordanian Dinar
1 PEN0.18871 JOD
5 PEN0.94356 JOD
10 PEN1.88712 JOD
20 PEN3.77424 JOD
50 PEN9.43560 JOD
100 PEN18.87120 JOD
250 PEN47.17800 JOD
500 PEN94.35600 JOD
1000 PEN188.71200 JOD
2000 PEN377.42400 JOD
5000 PEN943.56000 JOD
10000 PEN1,887.12000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JOD5.29908 PEN
5 JOD26.49540 PEN
10 JOD52.99080 PEN
20 JOD105.98160 PEN
50 JOD264.95400 PEN
100 JOD529.90800 PEN
250 JOD1,324.77000 PEN
500 JOD2,649.54000 PEN
1000 JOD5,299.08000 PEN
2000 JOD10,598.16000 PEN
5000 JOD26,495.40000 PEN
10000 JOD52,990.80000 PEN