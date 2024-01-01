10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Isle of Man pounds

Convert PEN to IMP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2055 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
PEN to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 PEN to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20550.2111
Low0.19770.1977
Average0.20320.2041
Change3.93%-1.02%
1 PEN to IMP stats

The performance of PEN to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2055 and a 30 day low of 0.1977. This means the 30 day average was 0.2032. The change for PEN to IMP was 3.93.

The performance of PEN to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2111 and a 90 day low of 0.1977. This means the 90 day average was 0.2041. The change for PEN to IMP was -1.02.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Isle of Man pound
1 PEN0.20551 IMP
5 PEN1.02755 IMP
10 PEN2.05509 IMP
20 PEN4.11018 IMP
50 PEN10.27545 IMP
100 PEN20.55090 IMP
250 PEN51.37725 IMP
500 PEN102.75450 IMP
1000 PEN205.50900 IMP
2000 PEN411.01800 IMP
5000 PEN1,027.54500 IMP
10000 PEN2,055.09000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IMP4.86598 PEN
5 IMP24.32990 PEN
10 IMP48.65980 PEN
20 IMP97.31960 PEN
50 IMP243.29900 PEN
100 IMP486.59800 PEN
250 IMP1,216.49500 PEN
500 IMP2,432.99000 PEN
1000 IMP4,865.98000 PEN
2000 IMP9,731.96000 PEN
5000 IMP24,329.90000 PEN
10000 IMP48,659.80000 PEN