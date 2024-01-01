5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Israeli new sheqels

Convert PEN to ILS at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₪1.009 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 PEN to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02161.0255
Low0.98810.9670
Average1.00370.9960
Change1.18%3.18%
View full history

1 PEN to ILS stats

The performance of PEN to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0216 and a 30 day low of 0.9881. This means the 30 day average was 1.0037. The change for PEN to ILS was 1.18.

The performance of PEN to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0255 and a 90 day low of 0.9670. This means the 90 day average was 0.9960. The change for PEN to ILS was 3.18.

Track market ratesView PEN to ILS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.07990.7491.4921.6210.93521.356
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9861.7911.9471.12325.648
1 USD0.9270.771184.0781.3821.5020.86619.786
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PEN1.00912 ILS
5 PEN5.04560 ILS
10 PEN10.09120 ILS
20 PEN20.18240 ILS
50 PEN50.45600 ILS
100 PEN100.91200 ILS
250 PEN252.28000 ILS
500 PEN504.56000 ILS
1000 PEN1,009.12000 ILS
2000 PEN2,018.24000 ILS
5000 PEN5,045.60000 ILS
10000 PEN10,091.20000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ILS0.99096 PEN
5 ILS4.95479 PEN
10 ILS9.90958 PEN
20 ILS19.81916 PEN
50 ILS49.54790 PEN
100 ILS99.09580 PEN
250 ILS247.73950 PEN
500 ILS495.47900 PEN
1000 ILS990.95800 PEN
2000 ILS1,981.91600 PEN
5000 ILS4,954.79000 PEN
10000 ILS9,909.58000 PEN