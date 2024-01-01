5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert PEN to FKP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2056 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FKP
1 PEN to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20550.2111
Low0.19770.1977
Average0.20320.2041
Change3.95%-1.01%
View full history

1 PEN to FKP stats

The performance of PEN to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2055 and a 30 day low of 0.1977. This means the 30 day average was 0.2032. The change for PEN to FKP was 3.95.

The performance of PEN to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2111 and a 90 day low of 0.1977. This means the 90 day average was 0.2041. The change for PEN to FKP was -1.01.

Track market ratesView PEN to FKP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.07990.7571.4921.6210.93521.33
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9591.7911.9461.12325.608
1 USD0.9260.772184.0771.3821.5020.86619.76
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Falkland Islands Pound
1 PEN0.20557 FKP
5 PEN1.02786 FKP
10 PEN2.05572 FKP
20 PEN4.11144 FKP
50 PEN10.27860 FKP
100 PEN20.55720 FKP
250 PEN51.39300 FKP
500 PEN102.78600 FKP
1000 PEN205.57200 FKP
2000 PEN411.14400 FKP
5000 PEN1,027.86000 FKP
10000 PEN2,055.72000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 FKP4.86448 PEN
5 FKP24.32240 PEN
10 FKP48.64480 PEN
20 FKP97.28960 PEN
50 FKP243.22400 PEN
100 FKP486.44800 PEN
250 FKP1,216.12000 PEN
500 FKP2,432.24000 PEN
1000 FKP4,864.48000 PEN
2000 FKP9,728.96000 PEN
5000 FKP24,322.40000 PEN
10000 FKP48,644.80000 PEN