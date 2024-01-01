2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Djiboutian francs

Convert PEN to DJF at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Fdj47.36 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DJF
1 PEN to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.960947.9609
Low47.179346.5842
Average47.491247.3941
Change0.30%-0.36%
View full history

1 PEN to DJF stats

The performance of PEN to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.9609 and a 30 day low of 47.1793. This means the 30 day average was 47.4912. The change for PEN to DJF was 0.30.

The performance of PEN to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.9609 and a 90 day low of 46.5842. This means the 90 day average was 47.3941. The change for PEN to DJF was -0.36.

Track market ratesView PEN to DJF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.5911.4891.6190.93421.308
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8851.791.9461.12225.61
1 USD0.9280.772184.0721.3821.5030.86719.774
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Djiboutian Franc
1 PEN47.35560 DJF
5 PEN236.77800 DJF
10 PEN473.55600 DJF
20 PEN947.11200 DJF
50 PEN2,367.78000 DJF
100 PEN4,735.56000 DJF
250 PEN11,838.90000 DJF
500 PEN23,677.80000 DJF
1000 PEN47,355.60000 DJF
2000 PEN94,711.20000 DJF
5000 PEN236,778.00000 DJF
10000 PEN473,556.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DJF0.02112 PEN
5 DJF0.10558 PEN
10 DJF0.21117 PEN
20 DJF0.42234 PEN
50 DJF1.05584 PEN
100 DJF2.11168 PEN
250 DJF5.27920 PEN
500 DJF10.55840 PEN
1000 DJF21.11680 PEN
2000 DJF42.23360 PEN
5000 DJF105.58400 PEN
10000 DJF211.16800 PEN