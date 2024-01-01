5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Canadian dollars

Convert PEN to CAD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = C$0.3684 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 PEN to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36840.3711
Low0.35630.3555
Average0.36480.3638
Change3.39%-0.34%
View full history

1 PEN to CAD stats

The performance of PEN to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3684 and a 30 day low of 0.3563. This means the 30 day average was 0.3648. The change for PEN to CAD was 3.39.

The performance of PEN to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3711 and a 90 day low of 0.3555. This means the 90 day average was 0.3638. The change for PEN to CAD was -0.34.

Track market ratesView PEN to CAD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07890.6621.4911.6230.93521.36
1 GBP1.211.294108.7551.7891.9471.12125.622
1 USD0.9270.773184.0751.3831.5050.86719.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Canadian Dollar
1 PEN0.36841 CAD
5 PEN1.84203 CAD
10 PEN3.68406 CAD
20 PEN7.36812 CAD
50 PEN18.42030 CAD
100 PEN36.84060 CAD
250 PEN92.10150 CAD
500 PEN184.20300 CAD
1000 PEN368.40600 CAD
2000 PEN736.81200 CAD
5000 PEN1,842.03000 CAD
10000 PEN3,684.06000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CAD2.71439 PEN
5 CAD13.57195 PEN
10 CAD27.14390 PEN
20 CAD54.28780 PEN
50 CAD135.71950 PEN
100 CAD271.43900 PEN
250 CAD678.59750 PEN
500 CAD1,357.19500 PEN
1000 CAD2,714.39000 PEN
2000 CAD5,428.78000 PEN
5000 CAD13,571.95000 PEN
10000 CAD27,143.90000 PEN